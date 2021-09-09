Here are the 9/11 memorials in Western New York on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Saturday marks 20 years since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on New York City, the Pentagon, and Western Pennsylvania.
There are several events on Saturday across Western New York honoring those who lost their lives 20 years ago.
- 9/11 Remembrance at 9/11 Memorial Pedestrian Bridge at Scajaquada Expressway/198, Buffalo
- 8:30 to 10:15 a.m.
- First responders from Buffalo Fire Department, Buffalo Police Department and American Medical Response emergency personnel will represent all First Responders who died on September 11, 2001.
- 9/11 Memorial Healing Field in Gratwick Park, North Tonawanda
- 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Opening ceremony at 9 a.m. when volunteers will read the names of all 3,000 victims and the reading will continue until 12 p.m.
- 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Memorial Hill Grove, Amherst
- 9:30 a.m.
- A living memorial to the victims of the 9/11 attacks, the grove consists of an American flag, a monument, and 120 trees surrounding a memorial bench.
- 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Tonawanda Fire Headquarters
- 9:45 a.m.
- Police and Fire Departments from City of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda will gather on Saturday September 11 to remember and honor the fallen at the Tonawanda Fire Headquarters.
- Honoring 9/11 at Alden Farmers Market
- 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Moment of silence at 9:48 a.m., led by Alden Hook & Ladder Co., marking the first plane strike, followed by bagpipes, displays & snorkel rides, and a performance from country music star, Craig Wilkins from 10:30 – 12:30.
- 20th Anniversary Remembrance of the Attacks on 9/11 in the City of Niagara Falls
- 9:45 a.m.
- The City of Niagara Falls Fire Department will be holding its annual 9/11 Tribute in honor of the 343 New York City Firefighters, 23 New York City Police Officers, and 37 Port Authority Police Officers, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the performance of their duties on that day at 9:58 a.m.
- The City's Public Library is partaking in September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed The World exhibit.
- Music and Meditation on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11
- 7:30 p.m.
- The free concert takes place at St. Paul's Cathedral, 139 Pearl St, Buffalo.
- You're asked to register by September 10 by calling the cathedral office at 716-855-0900 due to COVID-19 protocols.
- BPO to present 'American Resilience: 20th Anniversary Commemoration to 9/11 Heroes' at Kleinhans Music Hall
- 7:30 p.m.
- The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will present "American Resilience: 20th Anniversary Commemoration to 9/11 Heroes" a tribute performance on September 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Kleinhans Music Hall.
- 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Williamsville
- 12 p.m.
- The Erie County Law Enforcement Training Academy will be conducting a short ceremony to remember all those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 at 6205 Main Street in Williamsville.
- WNY Remembers 9/11: Day of Service Food & Blood Drives
- 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- In observance of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, The Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park invite you to help transform the anniversary of 9/11 into a day of service to help those most in need.
- West Seneca 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
- 8:15 a.m.
- The Town of West Seneca Remembrance Ceremony will reflect the tragic events that occurred on September 11, 2001 at the Union Fire Company.
- 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Hamburg
- 12 to 1 p.m.
- The Town of Hamburg will again take time to honor and remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice 20 years ago, in the tragic events of 9/11, at Hamburg Beach.