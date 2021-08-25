63rd annual Niagara County Peach Festival to be held September 9 to September 12

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 63rd annual Niagara County Peach Festival will be held September 9 to September 12 at Academy Park on Center Street in Lewiston.

The Kiwanis of Lewiston held a news conference Wednesday to make the announcement, the festival was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

It is anticipated around 38,000 people will attend over the four days, weather permitting. Organizers also expect to serve more than 14,000 pounds of locally harvested peaches along with the fresh shortcake made by DiCamillo Bakery. New for this year, the famous peach shortcake will feature diced peaches due to a change in the processing facility where the fruit are shipped.

The Niagara County Department of Health announced there will be a free COVID-19 vaccination tent at the festival on September 11 and September 12 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

You can find more information on the festival's website here.