7 News This Week: September 25-29

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News is taking a look at some of the stories having an impact on your community. Check out our favorites from this week.

In Western New York, we love our pets, so much so that we spoil them and want to make sure they have the best lives. 7 News is taking a look at managing the cost of pet ownership. See the full story here.

Carter Dominguez is not even in kindergarten, yet he has already opened his own lemonade stand to give back to the local community. See the full story here.

Brian McCord has been a Buffalo Bills fan for over thirty years, but he has never been to Buffalo — until now. See the full story here.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Pepsi recently came together to introduce "Buffalo Pepsi" to the world in a new advertisement. 7 News anchor Jeff Russo and some Western New Yorkers tried the drink and the reviews were... surprisingly positive! See the full story here.

While working to earn his first-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do, 10-year-old Jacob Sanacore is going above and beyond to help his community along the way. See the full story here.

Craft beer enthusiasts, this is exciting news. The heavily anticipated opening of Buffalo's new Mortalis Brewing Company location is now only weeks away. The new taproom, located on the 1200 block of Niagara Street, is set to open on October 12. See the full story here.

13-year-old Colden Floss is a name many of the "Super 7" fans may remember. From the time 7 Sports met Colden in February of 2023 to now, the Clarence native has been on quite a journey in his competitive climbing circuit. See the full story here.