'It's like a kid on Christmas,' Longtime Buffalo Bills fan visits Buffalo for first time

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Brian McCord has been a Buffalo Bills fan for over thirty years, but he has never been to Buffalo — until now.

Brian lives in Springfield, Missouri with his wife, Tracy, who decided to surprise him with a flight to the 716 to see a Bills game.

"I still can't believe it," Brian said about being in Western New York. "It's like a kid on Christmas ... it's that kind of feeling."

Tracy has been planning this surprise for over a month — even painting her nails red and blue, hoping Brian wouldn't get suspicious.

"We did have a lot of fun with it along the way," Tracy said. "A lot of shenanigans for him, which makes his reaction even sweeter."

Brian fell in love with the Bill's defense in 1988 and hasn't looked back since.

"The wins, the losses, the trials, the tribulations — its just pulled me in," Brian said.

Once he got to Buffalo, Brian wanted to get a hat from the Water Buffalo Club, a group of fans spreading love for the team.

Therese Forton-Barnes, founder of Water Buffalo Club, said it was clear that Brian was special.

"He walked in [to the store], couldn't even talk, was so choked up, was crying. I was crying. I didn't even know what I was crying for, but I just knew the emotions coming across his face were going to tell a story," Forton-Barnes said.

This story being his undeniable love for the Bills.

"I'm just ecstatic," Brain said. "I've been dreaming about this day forever."

Forton-Barnes said the power of Bills Mafia is undeniable.

"Seeing what sports can do and bring the community together — I just met this couple, and I will be friends with them the rest of my life," Forton-Barnes said.

Brian and Tracy will be joining Forton-Barnes with the Water Buffalo Club to tailgate.

"It's not about the football," Tracy said. "It's about the fans and the commitment they have made to support the Bills through the good and the bad. You never give up."