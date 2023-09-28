'If this is wrong, I don't want to be right': WNY taste tests Josh Allen's 'Buffalo Pepsi'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Pepsi recently came together to introduce "Buffalo Pepsi" to the world in a new advertisement.

In the ad that has gone viral on social media, Allen invites Pepsi fans to add a little "Buffalo" to their drink using the following steps:



Order Buffalo wings and Pepsi Order extra Buffalo sauce Pour a little of the Buffalo sauce into your Pepsi, mix with celery, and leave it in there for a little garnish Enjoy your "new favorite drink"

Then on the secret menu? Buffalo Pepsi with a blue cheese rim.

7 News anchor Jeff Russo went down to the Allentown neighborhood to find Western New Yorkers who wanted to try "Buffalo Pepsi" and the reviews were... surprisingly positive!