"The cost is real,": Managing the cost of pet ownership in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In Western New York, we love our pets, so much so that we spoil them and want to make sure they have the best lives.

But more mouths to feed and treats to give can really add up in the times of inflation. In 2022, Americans spent $136.8 billion on our pets.

If you're looking to add a furry friend to your home or cut costs around the house to make ends meet, let's dive deeper here. We're taking some extra time to try to ease that cost, talking to a variety of voices for you:



Pet owners

A vet

The SPCA Serving Erie County

A Consumer Expert

The Pet Owners

Taylor Epps Marquita Crouch thinks about the togetherness, not the expense of her puppy



Little Rylo, pictured above, is a three-month-old boxer mix and it's time for his shots. Vaccines that would normally cost Marquita Crouch over $100, only cost her $30, thanks to help from the SPCA.

"It's a nice thing the community has going on right now for the pets and the pet owners," said Crouch.

The low cost vaccine clinics only started last year and turnout is massive.

"Having him part of the home for my daughter, she's five so he'll grow with her," said Crouch. "She wanted the puppy, so the expense thing didn't really cross the mind, but as time goes on, you do worry about these things and are thankful we do have resources like this where we live."

Taylor Epps Steven and Bruce stopped by the vet to get stitches taken out



While Crouch is saving, Steven Schopf is shelling out $1,300 for his dog.

"He had a surgery to remove masses from his legs here and now he's healing up from it," said Schopf.

He says when it comes to his buddy Bruce, you gotta do what you gotta do.

"I opened a new credit card that had zero percent interest for 18 months, and that was one way I was able to pay without having to effect me too much. I opened it just for this," said Schopf.

The Vet

Taylor Epps Dr. Susan Wlyegala says she works with her clients to fit their budget



You've probably noticed your vet bills or receipts at the store a little more expensive than normal. Dr. Susan Wlyegala says there are two reasons why:



Vets can do more, so people ask for more (blood work, X Rays, CT Scans, etc.) Costs are rising on their end (medications, lab work, etc.)

So her tips are to look into pet insurance, she says which only 3% of pet owners have. The costs can run you anywhere from $300-$850 each year.

She also says work with your vet.

"Talk to them about what options do I have, are there options in medications, are there options in diets, looking at your options saying this is gonna end up costing you more," said Dr. Wylegala.

She also says research your pets before you adopt, know which breeds are more likely to have health issues.

The Expert

Taylor Epps Charles Lindsey says people tend to not want to cut back on their pets



While people are stressed about the cost of living, our consumer expert says they're not likely to cut back on their pets.

The average cost of owning a pet is now $1,400-1,500 annually, more expensive for dog owners than those with cats.

Here are his tips for your wallet:



Shop smart (become a member of your pet store and look for deals) Be flexible (be willing to switch brands) Look into pet insurance or put cash aside in a rainy day fund.

The SPCA

Taylor Epps The SPCA has served almost 400,000 pet meals through pet food pantry



If all else fails, ask for help.

"The cost is real," said Amy Jaworski, Director of Outreach and Safety Net Support Services for the SPCA Serving Erie County. "We understand that unforeseen circumstances happen all the time and sometimes folks just don't know where to turn."

You can turn to the SPCA, they can pack up a bag of just about anything you need.

"There's no proof of need here, we have toys, treats, bedding sometimes, so we can supply the basic animal needs, as long as we have it in the pantry, we're more than willing to give it," said Jaworski.

You can submit a request online here. Have extra food or supplies? They're always taking donations.

Want to adopt? Click here.

Their next low cost vaccine clinic is Wednesday, October 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Katharine Drexel, 135 N Ogden St. Buffalo, NY 14206. No appointments are needed for the clinic. However, there are limited spots available.