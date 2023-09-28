‘I can give it to sick kids’: 4-year-old boy in Tonawanda opens lemonade stand for charity donations

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Carter Dominguez isn’t even in kindergarten, yet he’s already opened his own lemonade stand this September to give back to the local community.

He spent all Wednesday afternoon serving his drinks and snacks to neighbors, family, and the several local first responders that stopped by for a drink.

WKBW Carter Dominguez was serving cups of lemonade to several of the other kids in his neighborhood.

Then, he donated 100% of what he made to the Variety Club.

“I can give it to sick kids,” Carter said.

WKBW Carter Dominguez sells both snacks and lemonade out the stand on his driveway.

Carter is a good salesman too, his stand made $262 for local kids in need.

He said that he wants to be just like his dad and own his very own business.

WKBW The Dominguez family with Carter's lemonade stand. (Paxton,1; Elizabeth; Dominick, 10; Carter, 4; Mark; Peyton, 12)

“He’s 4 years old and he’s already an entrepreneur,” Carter’s dad Mark Dominguez said. “He wants to do it multiple times a year and find ways to make more money."

Fire crews from both the City and Town of Tonawanda stopped by with smiles on their faces for an afternoon drink, and great service.

WKBW The City of Tonawanda firefighters stopped by for some lemonade and a group picture with Carter.

Carter of coursed asked every single firefighter the most important question of running a lemonade stand, “What color cup do you want?”

The firefighters convinced Carter to make a mid-day career change and try his hand at joining their ranks.

WKBW Carter Dominguez took control of the fire hose to practice for his potential future career.

Carter’s dreams stay big. He now wants to be both a firefighter and police officer at the same time.