7 News This Week: September 11-15

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News is taking a closer look at some of the most impactful stories happening right in your neighborhood. Check out our favorites from this week.



"The research has been on male athletes." 7 News spoke with athletes and experts to take a closer look at concussions in high school female athletes and answer questions for parents and players. See the full story here.

Have you been looking for a rental property? Chances are you have noticed higher prices and fewer options. 7 News spoke with experts about the current real estate market in the Buffalo region. See the full story here.

A bill passed by the New York State Senate would require driver's education courses to teach students the proper procedures during a traffic stop. Motorists taking a driver's education or defensive driving course would learn "the responsibilities of a driver when being stopped by a law enforcement officer." See the full story here.

Parking changes at Highmark Stadium, due to construction on the new Buffalo Bills stadium, led to concerns from a group of fans. The concerns have now been resolved between all parties involved and they hope this can raise awareness about important policies you need to know about for game day. See the full story here.

Delaware North showcased the new menu items for the 2023 NFL Season at Highmark Stadium. See the full story here.

You are loved. You are kind. You are chosen. These are just a few of the messages on the bags made by Reagan's Rainbows of Hope. With the help of her family, the non-profit was started by 15-year-old Reagan Cutler of Tonawanda. Their mission — to provide comfort and joy to inpatient kids during their hospital stay. See the full story here.

Niagara Falls High School's graduation rate was well below the New York State average until 2023 when it increased from 67% to 85.5%. Niagara Falls School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie told 7 News that the increase is due to the high school's focus on programming that the students want to learn through vocational training and credit recovery classes. See the full story here.