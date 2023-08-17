Parking changes at Highmark Stadium due to new stadium construction lead to concerns

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Parking changes at Highmark Stadium due to construction on the new Buffalo Bills stadium led to concerns from a group of fans.

The concerns have now been resolved between all parties involved and they hope this can raise awareness about important policies you need to know about for game day.

You may have seen a social media post from one of these fans about their experience. Brittany Carey was calling for change at One Bills Drive over how people living with disabilities are treated.

7 News met with Carey about these concerns. She said she and a busload of her friends, all living with disabilities, wanted to be dropped off close to the stadium but an Erie County Sheriff's Office deputy told them that wasn't possible.

"The attendant said yes...we went to go and the sheriff said no," She explained. She said she and her friends had to walk a long way to get to the stadium. The sheriff's office told 7 News it is looking into how this situation was handled and apologized to Carey and her friends.

Tim Carney, chief of police services with the ECSO said in this case it appeared to be a misunderstanding and because of construction on the new stadium, he wants to make sure everyone takes note of changes.

For example, the new bus and limo lot will be located off Southwestern Boulevard by Abbott behind Prohibition, but you have to have a permit.

You can find a full list of the new parking changes on the Bills website here and the team reminds fans to make sure you plan ahead.