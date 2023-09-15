'We're looking to calm those fears,' NY State bill requiring traffic stop procedures in driver's education

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A bill passed by the New York State Senate would require driver's education courses to teach students the proper procedures during a traffic stop.

Motorists taking a driver's education or defensive driving course would learn "the responsibilities of a driver when being stopped by a law enforcement officer."

Some of these responsibilities include:

Turning off the motor vehicle's engine and radio

Avoiding sudden movements

Keeping the driver's hands in plain view of the officer

New York State Senator Roxanne Persaud, who introduced the bill, told 7 News she hopes this legislation will help drivers feel less overwhelmed if they are pulled over by an officer.

"We're looking to calm those fears and ensure when a stop is made, you understand from the time you're stopped, what you should do, how you should interact with the officer and how the officer should interact with you," Senator Persaud said.

She sees this bill as an opportunity to improve road safety.

"My hope is that every driver, regardless of how long they've been driving, will understand their role and responsibilities on both sides."

New York State Senator Patrick Gallivan, a co-sponsor of the legislation, agreed that this bill would help both the driver and the police.

"We've seen incidents over the years that went bad that came about as a result of an encounter between a police officer and a motorist who has been stopped," Senator Gallivan said. "I certainly think it benefits the driver because they would have less anxiety knowing what to expect, and it certainly would benefit the police officer if more people acted in this manner."

Driver's education and defensive driving classes do not currently require information on traffic stop procedures. However, Ray Ammerman, owner of Safe Driver Academy, already incorporates this information into his teachings.

"Reading the legislation and the things they're recommending, I could absolutely alter my program. I'd be happy to do it," Ammerman said. "Before the legislation is passed, I'm doing it already."

Ammerman also believes this legislation could lead to fewer tickets for drivers.

"There's no question that confused drivers, scared drivers, aggravated drivers, belligerent drivers ... elevate the infractions they may be cited for," Ammerman said. "I think it's important for both parties [the drivers and the police] that the public has a really good handle on what they should be doing in traffic stops ..."

The bill will be voted on by the New York State Assembly next.