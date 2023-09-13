Reagan's Rainbows of Hope helps turn hard times into smiles for children

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — You are loved. You are kind. You are chosen. These are just a few of the messages on the bags made by Reagan's Rainbows of Hope.

With the help of her family, the non-profit was started by 15-year-old Reagan Cutler of Tonawanda. Their mission — to provide comfort and joy to inpatient kids during their hospital stay.

The non-profit puts together gift bags for children in hospitals and rehab centers that includes blankets, squishmellows and coloring books.

The non-profit just reached 501(C)(3) status and is planning on hosting fundraisers in the future. If you'd like to donate, you can find the link to their Amazon Wishlist and PayPal here.