Delaware North stepping up the 2023 NFL season food game with new menu items

ORCHARD PARK, NY — On Wednesday, Delaware North showcased the new menu items for the 2023 NFL Season at Highmark Stadium.
Gone are the days of a plain old ordinary hot dog or slice of pizza for a Buffalo Bills game.
"The concessions was a basic hot dog on a dry bun, a stale popcorn a frozen pizza product that was baked 20 hours ago," said Stephan Forman, Delaware North Executive Chef.
The chefs worked during the off season trying their best to elevate their food game and if you get thristy, the stadium is now offering malt cocktail stands.
Andy Altomare, Delaware North's General Manager says the focus is to get fans around the stadium for food, drinks, bathrooms and back to their seats as efficiently as possible.
"Some things they are looking whether a craft beer, or a pizza log or something different it may just be one more stand over , so we are working with the bills for ways finding capabilities to get the fans back to their seats in an effective time," said Altomare.
New items include:
- Beef on Weck and Queen City Weck available at 716 Stands (Sections 114, 136, 315, and 334)
- Joey T's Pizza, available at La Nova stands (Sections 107, 113, 116, 129, 132, 138, 311, 312, 333, 334)
- La Nova Boneless BBQ Wings, La Nova stands (Sections 104, 315, 337)
- Sahlen's Grilled Footlong Dogs, Available at Doghouse Stands (Sections 102, 106, 110, 117, 127, 135, 143, 307, 329)
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Available at Grill stands (Sections 111, 119, 125, 131, 312, 333)
- Brisket Sandwich, Available at BBQ stands (Sections 109, 131, 312, 333)
- Caprese Wrap. Available at Tim Horton's locations (Sections 108, 115, 130, 137, 311, 337)
- Craft Bowl Co. available at Pepsi East Club and Toyota Club
- Pork Sandwich, Available at Bud Light Club, Caesars Sportsbook Lounge
- Chicken Tacos, Available at Bud Light Club
- The Hurdle Burger, Available at the Pepsi Club, Toyota Club and Dunn Tire Club
- Burrata Salad, available in Suites
- Ahi Tuna Poke, available in Suites
- Harvest Salad, available in Suites
- Hail Mary Lasagna, available in Suites
- Braised Short Ribs, available in Suites
- Roast rack of lamb, available in Suites
- Nacho Tray, available in Suites
- Sweet Treats, available in Suites
- Labatt Throwback Tea
- Barefoot Wine
- Souvenir Wine, in select club areas
- In the Mix Malt Based Spirit Cocktails, portable carts at Gates 2-6
- Local Craft Beer, available at Pepsi Club, Toyota Club and Dunn Tire Club
- Bourbon Bar, Available about Caesars Sportsbook Lounge and Bud Light Club
- Prestige Patron Service