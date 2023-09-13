Delaware North stepping up the 2023 NFL season food game with new menu items

ORCHARD PARK, NY — On Wednesday, Delaware North showcased the new menu items for the 2023 NFL Season at Highmark Stadium.

Gone are the days of a plain old ordinary hot dog or slice of pizza for a Buffalo Bills game.

"The concessions was a basic hot dog on a dry bun, a stale popcorn a frozen pizza product that was baked 20 hours ago," said Stephan Forman, Delaware North Executive Chef.

The chefs worked during the off season trying their best to elevate their food game and if you get thristy, the stadium is now offering malt cocktail stands.

Andy Altomare, Delaware North's General Manager says the focus is to get fans around the stadium for food, drinks, bathrooms and back to their seats as efficiently as possible.

"Some things they are looking whether a craft beer, or a pizza log or something different it may just be one more stand over , so we are working with the bills for ways finding capabilities to get the fans back to their seats in an effective time," said Altomare.

New items include:

