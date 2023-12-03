7 News This Week: November 27 - December 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News is taking a closer look at some of the most impactful stories happening in your neighborhood. Check out our favorites from this past week!



Visit Buffalo Niagara estimates that because of a lack of hotel inventory, the city will miss out on more than 400 events with a potential loss of economic impact of more than $306 million. See the full story here.

A Buffalo Common Councilmember is pushing a resolution that supports the New York State AG's vision of limiting microplastics in Buffalo's waterways. See the full story here.

Alfred State is leading the charge in excelling women's sports here in New York State as the school launched its women's wrestling program, the first in the SUNY school system. See the full story here.

Welcome Western New York to "The Cabin," a 16,975 square foot home in South Wales that can be yours for an Erie County record $14.5 million. See the full story here.

Neglia Ballet dancers are working to perfect every ballet move for the Nutcracker performance at Shea's Theater. See the full story here.

Get your vote in for the "Sweetest Kid Photo Contest," an effort by Sweet Buffalo and Western New York United Against Drug and Alcohol Abuse to raise money to prevent substance use. See the full story here.

Meet First Student Super 7 Athlete Lillie Bogdan. She is a junior at Frontier Central High School and a back to back Section VI Cross Country Champion. See the full story here.