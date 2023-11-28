‘This is one of a kind’: Record-breaking $14.5M South Wales home for sale

SOUTH WALES, N.Y. — Welcome Western New York to "The Cabin," a 16,975 square foot home in South Wales that can be yours for an Erie County record $14.5 million.

The home comes with a four-acre private lake, an indoor basketball court, 26 horse stables, an indoor equestrian arena, and much more.

Canaan Realty

Canaan Realty

The home is being sold by Canaan Realty,and that huge asking price gets you six luxury bedrooms and seven baths.

“In New York state, there's not many like it, it's not a New York state type property,” said broker of the property Allen Olmsted. “The log home is going to speak to certain type of clientele.”

The Cabin was built in 2011 and is now owned by the Warner Hill LLC.

Canaan Realty 'The Cabin' would become the most expensive home sale in Erie County over the past 10 years.

Rosalind Burgin is the president of the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors.

She says if that hefty asking price is met, it would be a record breaker.

“It’s so far from average, this is one of a kind,” Burgin said. “it's above a mansion. I’m wondering if it'll sell.”

Burgin shared that over the past 10 years, the highest sale price for a house in Erie County was $4 million for a home in East Aurora in 2016.

The price of The Cabin at 11571Warner Hill Road is three-and-a-half times that.

Canaan Realty

The property comes with plenty of privacy, so much so that we weren’t even allowed on the property.

Olmsted feels it'll be the perfect home for somebody soon.

“We feel it could be somebody looking for a primary residence that would be outside of a city, or somebody looking for a secondary home.”

Canaan Realty

Perhaps that's Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen.

He makes about $43 million a year from the Bills, triple that $14.5 million asking price.

Or maybe, Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, who just agreed to a new contract that will pay him $11 million a year starting next year.

“It could be somebody local to us here, or live nationally or internationally,” Olmsted said.

Canaan Realty

A taste of luxury tucked away in our own backyard.

Anybody looking to purchase will need proof of income but can reach out to Canaan Reality for more information by calling 888-457-6261.