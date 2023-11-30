'We know that micro plastics are very dangerous': Buffalo councilman pushes for limiting single-use plastics

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo Common Council Member is pushing a resolution that supports the New York State AG's vision on limiting micro plastics in Buffalo's water ways.

Earlier this month, New York State Attorney General Letitia James sued PepsiCo, citing the number of plastic bottles found in the Buffalo River.

Something that caught the eye of Buffalo Common Council Member Mitch Nowakowski.

On "7 Voices" Wednesday evening, he discussed the possibility of a "single-use plastics ban" with 7 News' Michael Wooten.

Pheben Kassahun has continued that conversation with Nowakowski to find out how it would impact you, as well as visiting a unique store in Buffalo's Elmwood Village that offers a solution to the plastic waste problem.

Buffalo Council Member for Fillmore District Mitch Nowakowski said, "We know that micro plastics are very dangerous when they are in our water systems and they threaten our ecosystems, our wildlife, our habitat but also are dangerous when they come into our drinking water."

Because of the proximity to his district, Council member Mitch Nowakowski is fighting for the health and safety of not only the residents he represents but also people citywide.

He uses an example with the former coke bottles being manufactured into glass bottles before the company switched to plastic.

Nowakowski said, "We didn't rely so heavily on plastics and single-use plastics that we relied more on efficient and cleaner ways like glass but for sheer convenience and consumerism, we moved to single-use plastics because we kept things tight, sealed and what was in it safe, and it was really convenient, but what we're realizing now in the world is that because it's convenient doesn't mean it's beneficial."

He said it is a prime example of just how easily micro plastics can end up affecting you.

It is an issue that's motivated people to create their own non-waste businesses.

Take the Little Salmon for example, located in Buffalo.

"I was sick of just seeing a lot of single-use plastic out there and then I wanted to do something about it. It started from eliminating and processing my own footprint and pollution footprint to offering a variety of products that are made better and help folks in the community minimize their pollution as well," the Little Salmon Owner and operator Tracey Wei said.

Tracey Wei opened up shop two years ago.

It is the first and only zero-waste refill store in Buffalo.

"I think it's about time that the government and businesses partner together and create bigger change. I'm super excited and our purpose here is to when we eliminate single-use plastic, what is the alternative? We're here to provide that," Wei added.

So, while Nowakowski is pushing a resolution to support the NYSAG, others in Buffalo are working on the same vision.

"I think even just having the store here brings people's attention to what you're getting everyday and how much waste is really made from a lot of the things that we take for granted. You're like, 'Oh, I'm just going to get some soap. I'm going to just get this or that and throwing away all this packaging and whatnot," Little Salmon customer Steve Ambrusko said. "You bring your own bottle, they make sure to weigh it so you're not paying extra for the bottle's weight. Just be able to refill it and there's lots of choices for those too."