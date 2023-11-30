‘She’s just divine!': Youngest ever in lead role of Neglia Ballet’s The Nutcracker

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Nutcracker comes to life on stage this weekend in downtown Buffalo, powered by the music of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley attended a rehearsal of young artists making dancing dreams come true.

WKBW Neglia Ballet dancers practice for The Nutcracker.

Neglia Ballet dancers are working to perfect every ballet move for this weekend's Nutcracker performance at Shea's Theater.

18-year-old Rowan Lindamood is from Belfast in Allegany County. For the second year in a row, he's performing as the lead toy soldier.

WKBW 18-year-old Rowan Lindamood dances as a toy solider.

“And it's super fun to do because you have to be super serious and disciplined and I really like that,” Lindamood remarked.

Rowan tells me it's his dream to become a principal dancer in Europe. And he's already on the fast track. In January he will compete in an international competition in Switzerland. His powerful pirouette turns almost too fast to count.

WKBW 18-year-old Rowan Lindamood spinning in his dance moves.

“Oh, I don't want to count either. I just go with the music,” declared Lindamood. “A lot of training hours, like practicing hours a day, six days a week. It's a lot of work, but eventually, it's just totally worth it.”

The Nutcracker takes you back to Victorian times at a family's large Christmas Eve party that ends in a dream for a young Marie, who, with her nutcracker doll, is transformed into the 'Land of Sweets'.

WKBW Penelope Barker watches dancers prepare for Neglia's Nutcracker.



For many young girls, it would be a dream come true to dance the lead role of Marie. This year, that dream belongs to Penelope Barker of Buffalo. Born in Virginia, but now living in Buffalo, at 10 years old, she is the youngest to ever dance that part in Neglia's Nutcracker. She started taking ballet at the age of 10 and began professional training at the age of four.

“Well, it really is just like fascinating because I was a lead mouse and an angel last year and I never thought next year I’d be doing like the lead role,” reflected Barker.

WKBW Penelope Barker, youngest to ever dance that part in Neglia's Nutcracker.



“What would you tell someone that's never seen The Nutcracker if they're coming for the first time?” Buckley asked. “That it's a very magical thing. Marie starts as a little girl. She gets The Nutcracker, and she grows up into this woman and then she comes back at night. So, it's like just really magical.”

But this "tiny dancer" is not letting it go to her head, telling me what she's learning from being in the spotlight.

WKBW Penelope Barker dancing the lead role in Neglia's Nutcracker.

“It’s always to be — humble and kind and just enjoy,” Barker replied. “Some people dream of doing it from the age of like five and they never get to do it, and some do get to do it and if you get to do it is wonderful.”



“She’s just divine! Her technique is very, very clean, very pure — been working with her for over two years now and she's fantastic. Her acting abilities are very, very spontaneous,” described Sergio Neglia, founder & artistic director, Neglia Ballet.

WKBW Sergio Neglia, founder & artistic director, Neglia Ballet.

Sergio Neglia, an Argentina dancer, runs Neglia Ballet with his wife Heidi Halt right here in Buffalo. But even as time passes, Neglia still performs as The Nutcracker himself.

“You're still dancing?” Buckley asked “Yes, I am. 60! Yes! But I'm a — you know — a trooper,” saluted Neglia. “My body feels — like if I was, I don't know, 15, I mean, I don't know it just feels great.”

Photo from Neglia Ballet past production. Sergio Neglia, founder & artistic director, Neglia Ballet, performs as Nutcracker.

This classical ballet features so many memorable moments from an enchanting Sugar Plum Fairy to dancing snowflakes.

You can catch all the magic of The Nutcracker on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. at Shea’s.

