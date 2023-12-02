Super 7 Conversation: Frontier Central High School's Lillie Bogdan

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Meet First Student Super 7 Athlete Lillie Bogdan. She is a junior at Frontier Central High School and a back to back Section VI Cross Country Champion.

"It was definitely a lot more challenging this year, just coming back from doing so great last season and trying to maintain that level of focus and competition," said Bogdan. "I'm very happy with how I did this season."

Bogdan says team bonding and practicing after school are some of her favorite activities.

"I can work things out by pushing through while running," she said. "Just putting yourself out there and pushing yourself."

In addition to running, Bogdan loves the NASA HUNCH, a project based learning program for high school students.

"I tried it out and it was so cool," Bogdan said. "Last year, I took the nutrition part because I want to go into Health Science."

Bogdan is open to all options when it comes to college.

"I'm kind of narrowing my top five and it's definitely a lot more challenging than I thought it was gonna be, but it's really cool seeing the progression," she said.

