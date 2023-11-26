7 News This Week: November 20-24

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News is taking a closer look at the most impactful stories happening in your neighborhood. Check out some of our favorites from this past week.

The Village of Fredonia is coming close to solving an issue that has been around for decades. One the county predicts could lead to catastrophic failure if not addressed. See the full story here.

Holiday Valley Ski Resort in Ellicottville officially started this year's snow season by creating their own, because they have been stuck waiting on mother nature to bring winter to the mountains. See the full story here.

It will be a walk down memory lane for any Western New Yorker old enough to remember the annual holiday window displays at AM&A's in Downtown Buffalo. See the full story here.

A Buffalo Bills fan has his wedding ring back on his finger, after reuniting with the Jets fan who found it seven years ago. See the full story here.

Looking for a stay-cation or have people coming to visit? An Airbnb in Hamburg was just recently named a "Guest Favorite," meaning it is one of the best places you can book on the site. See the full story here.

The gift of holiday music was unwrapped at St. Mary's School for the Deaf. 7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley takes us inside this special concert to learn how deaf students feel the music. See the full story here.

This week's First Student Super 7 athlete is Marcus Harrison. He's a senior offensive tackle on the St. Francis football team. See the full story here.