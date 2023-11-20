‘It’s really exciting to have them back’: AM&A’s Christmas window displays resurface

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — It will be a walk down memory lane for any Western New Yorker old enough to remember the annual holiday window displays at a once-famous department store in downtown Buffalo.

WKBW Victorian dolls.

St. Gregory the Great Church in Amherst is hosting a Christmas Craft Show Friday & Saturday, and as 7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley has learned it will feature a nod to a beloved Buffalo tradition.

WKBW Former AM&A's animated dolls to be on display at St. Gregory the Great.

“It’s really exciting to have them back because they're a part of Buffalo history,” commented Elaine Bialecki.

These perfectly hand-crafted figurines were once part of the historic animated AM&A’s department store window displays, delighting young families and the young at heart for more than 90 years on Main Street in downtown Buffalo.

WKBW Elaine Bialecki remembers the window displays.

“I remember going downtown with my mom. That was a big deal. get on the bus. I live in Lancaster and go into Buffalo and go to AM&A’ to see the animated characters and then it was kind of exciting because they resurfaced in Lancaster many years ago. And I was proud of the group that worked on putting them in the windows,” reflected Bialecki.

WKBW Victorian doll.

Bialecki is volunteering to set up the display at St. Greg’s for their Christmas Craft show.

“You always remember the magical feeling that they have,” remarked Ann Stayer, parishioner, St. Greg’s. “It was very special. It was very special because it was magical.”

WKBW Ann Stayer, parishioner, St. Greg’s, remembers the displays.

And that magic has not been lost. Volunteers now helping to reset these animated figures say they're thrilled to see them come out of storage.

“It's animated, but it's not electronic, but I think that it should do well. I think that because the generation, the grandmothers and the grandfathers remember, and they pass that information on to their kids and then hopefully, you know the little ones are ‘gonna get a kick out of it,” Bialecki explained. “When you look at them up close, the detail is just incredible. It's just absolutely unbelievable.”

I have a very vivid memory of getting in the car on Thanksgiving night with my family to go downtown to these displays. I specifically remember the Victorian dancers.

WKBW Victorian dolls from original AM&A's windows.

I got a tour of the backstage at St. Greg’s to see what items will be on display starting Friday.

WKBW Ted Luckett, principal, St. Gregory the Great School.



“Over the course of two days, we'll have the ministry center and the school set up with over 140 vendors. Great opportunities for local businesses to show off the community here in Western New York. But again, to preserve the history that comes with this great honor -- It's a great tradition to preserve that magic,” Ted Luckett, principal, St. Gregory the Great School.

The Christmas Craft show will be held Friday, November 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, November 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WKBW This animated cow was from the original window displays.

From a chewing cow to ‘The Night Before Christmas’, these very old, but well-kept figurines and sets will be ready for a new generation, while still igniting cherished memories.

“You never give up being a child in your own heart. You always have that with you,” declared Stayer.

