'That's new!': Hamburg Airbnb named a guest favorite in new feature by Airbnb

HAMBURG, NY (WKBW) — Looking for a stay-cation or may have people coming to visit? 7 News has just the spot for you. An Airbnb in Hamburg was just recently named a "Guest Favorite", meaning it is one of the best stays you can book on the site. It's a 1 bedroom/1 bathroom unit for up to four people.

The "Guest Favorites" list was recently introduced by Airbnb and is compiled of two million listings across the site. In total there are over six million listings.

Hamburg host Tracey Palisano was surprised to see the nod she got from the site.

"I was like “Oh my gosh” that’s new," Palisano said. "I was excited."

In 2019, Tracey and her husband decided to convert their in-law unit into the Airbnb. The idea was neither of theirs.

"My daughter actually had the fabulous idea," Palisano said. "She was like let’s do an airbnb. And my husband and I just ran with it."

As soon as Tracey listed the space, the guest ran with the bookings.

"I wanna say the first week that I had it listed, I got 20 bookings" Palisano said.

Since it went live in 2019, Tracey has hosted over 650 guest and has compiled 402 reviews. All but one of them were a five-star review. The lone review was a four-star.

It's the little things that Tracey does that makes an impression on guest. When you first arrive, you may have the chance to be greeted by Tracey's special hosts, her two dogs Theo and Charlie.

When you walk in, you're greeted with a hand-written, personalized welcome sign on a chalkboard. As you continue going through, you will find her signature welcome gift — the homemade granola. Next to the granola, is another handwritten message from Tracey. In the bedroom, you find two pieces of chocolate on top of nicely folded-towels.

The space feels and looks exactly how it is described on the website — cute and cozy. Tracey has hosted guest from all over the country and the world, including guests from California, Florida, China and several countries in Europe. To log who stays, guests will fill out a guest book, noting where they are from and the reason for their stay.

Repeat guests are a common theme at Tracey's spot because of her hospitality. Two of those repeat guests are John and Debbie O'Brien from Greenville, North Carolina. The couple, originally from Buffalo, come visit family on occasion. Tracey's has become their place to stay when they visit.

"From a practical standpoint, it makes the most sense financially, location-wise," John said. "It’s very cozy and we just feel very much at home there. And a lot of the things Tracey does makes it that much nicer."

After speaking with them, Debbie and John left me with their rating for Tracey's Airbnb.

"5 stars. Definitely."

The Airbnb is available to rent out for $92 a night. You can find the listing here.