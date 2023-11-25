Watch Now
Super 7 Conversation: St. Francis High School's Marcus Harrison

Posted at 12:48 PM, Nov 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-25 12:48:50-05

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week's First Student Super 7 athlete is Marcus Harrison. He's a senior offensive tackle on the St. Francis football team.

The Red Raiders have made it to the NYSCHSAA Football Championship the past three years. So, what makes the third time a charm?

"I think this is the best O-line we've had in awhile," said Harrison. "We do a lot more team bonding. We just had Secret Santa for the first time."

Harrison comes from an athletic family. His father, Clint, played alongside Buffalo's beloved Fred Jackson.

"He was the only one who ever really played football in our family," said Harrison.

The senior is also involved in other sports, including track and field, but Harrison's dream is to make it to the NFL.

The Red Raiders will face Cardinal Hayes tentatively on December 1.

You can watch the full Super 7 Conversation above.

