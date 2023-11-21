‘I love it’: BPO performs at St. Mary’s School for the Deaf

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The gift of holiday music was unwrapped at St. Mary’s School for the Deaf. Tuesday marked the 34th annual Buffalo Philharmonic concert that comes directly to the students at their school in Buffalo.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley takes us inside this special concert to learn how deaf students feel the music.

WKBW Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra performs its 34th concert at St. Mary's School for the Deaf.

‘Tis the gift to be simple, Tis the gift to be free'. This special gift of holiday music from the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra featured the classical Copland piece Simple Gifts for students and families at St. Mary’s School for the Deaf.

WKBW Aimee Bell, assistant principal, St. Mary’s School for the Deaf.

“And they really just look forward to enjoying the music and feeling the vibrations and they love seeing the professional musicians here,” explained Aimee Bell, assistant principal, St. Mary’s School for the Deaf.

WKBW Zariele, sophomore student, St. Mary’s School for the Deaf.

“Oh, I really enjoy it. It was beautiful, everything about it is beautiful,” declared Zariele, sophomore student, St. Mary’s School for the Deaf.

“I love it. I love it!” remarked Elliana, sophomore student, St. Mary’s School for the Deaf.

Sign Language Interpreter Chris Kelley helped me speak with two St. Mary’s high school students to explain how they ‘feel’ about the music.

WKBW Elliana, sophomore student, St. Mary’s School for the Deaf.



“But I feel a lot of vibrations that go along with it and that's how I continue to enjoy it,” Elliana described.

“I am deaf, and I don't hear anything at all, so it's being able to hear the softness and the hardness of the music that's there and to be able to feel the vibrations through that was great,” responded Zariele.

The spectacular sounds of the BPO included beautiful dancing from members of the Royal Academy of Ballet delivering some selections from the holiday favorite The Nutcracker.

“What about the ballet dancers?” Buckley asked. “They were adorable. Ooh, they were beautiful. It was a great dance. It was fabulous,” replied Elliana.

“Oh! They were beautiful. I loved watching them every year. I’m excited to see the dancing. It's amazing,” reflected Zariele.

You also heard some bells through the orchestra music. Those bells are being provided by some of the students.

Students and members of the audience were given jingle bells to play along with the orchestra.

St. Mary’s School for the Deaf Sign Chorus also performed at the event. And you can't have a holiday concert without a visit from Santa Claus who helped kick off a "sing-along" with everyone.