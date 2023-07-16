7 News This Week: July 10-14

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News is taking a look at some impactful stories that are making a difference in your neighborhood. Check out some of our favorites from this week!



Two popular businesses have announced plans to leave Elmwood Village. The celebrated neighborhood continues to evolve. Longtime staples are leaving, and construction is setting the stage for new additions. So what is next for Elmwood Village? See the full story here.

Buffalo's Hearts for the Homeless organization is striving to expand its efforts in helping the community around them. They are launching a new mobile food pantry that will travel to pockets of the community that need it the most. See the full story here.

We are shining the spotlight on an Amherst teen who is making her community a better place by starting her school's very first mental health committee. See the full story here.

After being diagnosed with cancer in April, 10-year-old Molly Kulkulka decided to focus on helping others battling their own illnesses. She worked with the owners of Sweet Jenny's in Williamsville to create a custom sundae with the proceeds from the sale of the sundae going to Oishei Children's Hospital. See the full story here.

You have seen the headlines everywhere about big box stores closing left and right. The Christmas Tree Shops are the latest to bite the dust, joining the list with Bed Bath & Beyond, Office Max, and some Best Buy stores. See the full story here.

The need for affordable housing is more pressing in Buffalo, given how much more expensive it is getting to buy a home. 7 News spoke with a broker and realtor to learn about some of the steps you can take to help make ends meet. See the full story here.

The Junior Sailing Program of the Niagara Sailing Club has set sail once again! Since the club caught on fire, they have been unable to host this annual camp — until now. See the full story here.

The Aurora Players open their fourth season of Outdoor Theatre in Hamlin Park with "The Jungle Book". The production will have eight performances, on alternating Fridays and Saturdays through August. See the full story here.

The Police Athletic League of Buffalo kicked off the summer season of PLAYSTREETS, a program dedicated to bringing free sports clinics to kids. See the full story.