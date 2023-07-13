Aurora Players "The Jungle Book" ready for eight outdoor performances in Hamlin Park

EAST AURORA, NY (WKBW-TV) — The Aurora Players open their fourth season of outdoor theatre in Hamlin park with "The Jungle Book". The production will have eight performances, on alternating Fridays and Saturdays through August.

The show's director Rebecca Caufield says "This is a show with family at it's heart." and adds that "Actually it's the perfect setting because we are here amongst the trees."

There is music in the show, but it isn't a musical and Rebecca says "This isn't the Disney version of the Jungle Book. It's more of a dramatic piece that focuses on the author Rudyard Kipling."

The performances start at 7:30 and are free, but the actors will pass the hat at intermission. The running time is 90 minutes and snacks will be available inside the Roycroft Pavillion.

For more information about the show you can check out the Aurora Players website.

