Heart for the Homeless is striving to help decrease food insecurity with the addition of a mobile food pantry

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's Heart for the Homeless organization is striving to expand their efforts in helping the community around them. Their are launching a new mobile food pantry that will travel to pockets of the community that need it the most.

Presidents Nick Calandra says

"This bus is going to go into two different communities to start on a regular basis," he shared. "It'll go once a week to each site and folks in those neighborhoods can come to the program once a month."

Calandra said the organization has seen an uptick in food insecurities. With that in mind they have partnered with Feed More to enter those food dessert spaces to lend a helping hand where they can.

"We see now more than ever as inflation continues and folks are just still squeezed ever day in their budgets that being able to get some assistance and relief makes a big difference," he stated.

For the first visit anyone is welcome. The pantry's distribution is based on income and family size after the first time. Calandra said the mobile food pantry is based on a point system. He said all of this is possible because of volunteers and the passion they have for the community around them.

"Relationship ministry is at the core of hearts for the homeless. And using food as a conduit to be able to connect with folks and understand where they are and try to be a beacon of hope and light in their life," he said.

If you are interested in learning more about the pantry and volunteering click this link.