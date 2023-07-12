10-year-old battling cancer helping others with a fundraiser at Sweet Jenny's in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — After being diagnosed in April with cancer, 10-year-old Molly Kulkulka decided to focus on helping others battling their own illnesses.

She has worked with the owners of Sweet Jenny's in Williamsville to create a custom sundae, the #MollyVibes sundae, and the proceeds from the sale of the sundae will go to Oishei Children's Hospital.

Molly said it's a sundae with chocolate ice cream, chunks of Reese's peanut butter cups, and rainbow sprinkles in a waffle cone or bowl. Her sister Genevieve said she admires her, "because she's cool and she thinks about other people."

Molly's mom, McKenzie, said her daughter has a grade 3 astrocytoma located in the thalamus and is scheduled for surgery at St. Jude later this month.

"A neurosurgeon there, Dr. Klimo, feels confident that he can go in and remove this tumor for us," McKenzie said.

McKenzie said they are trying to stay positive like Molly and, "We're going to do everything we can to fight this and make sure she's here spreading her Molly vibes for a long time."

Molly appreciates all the support and she hopes you'll appreciate her #MollyVibes sundae and help spread her message of kindness.

"Sometimes it's hard to not think about yourself, even in tough times, but you can always do things for other people and you can do it for yourself," said Molly.