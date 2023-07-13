Niagara Sailing Club's "Junior Sailors" are back on the water

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Junior Sailing Program of the Niagara Sailing Club has set sail once again!

Since the club caught on fire, they have been unable to host this annual camp — until this week.

The club's Junior Sailing Program has created a long-standing tradition of teaching kids how to sail on the Niagara River.

"I started Junior Sailing when I was nine-years-old," Kathryn Ericson, Junior Sailing Program Leader, said. "This is the best week of the summer for me."

Thirty kids were registered for this year's week-long sailing camp. According to Ericson, about 75 - 80 percent of these kids are setting sail for the first time. The returning campers, or "skippers," help the new sailors learn the ropes.

Gabriel Shea, who was attending the camp for the first time, told 7 News his favorite part of the sailing was when the boat flipped over — an event that the sailors train for in advance.

"I was calm. It was kinda fun to get the experience of what could happen when you're sailing," Shea said.

The club is able to be up and running once more thanks to fundraising and community donations since the fire.

"I'm really just excited that we were able to get enough pieces and parts of the boats, sails, rudders and tillers to get the kids back out on the water," Ericson said.

For those interested in signing their child up for the sailing program next summer, visit www.niagarasailingclub.com for more information.