Fire at Niagara Sailing Club on Grand Island causes over $300,000 in damage

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fire officials on Grand Island say a fire at the Niagara Sailing Club caused over $300,000 in damage, Saturday afternoon.

Officials say they responded to reports of heavy smoke and flames engulfing the building around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Crews were able to put the fire under control about an hour later.

According to investigators, the fire caused $200,000 in damage to the structure and $100,000 to the contents, along with about $5,000 to a neighbor's shed.

Nobody was hurt, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.