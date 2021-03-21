Menu

Fire at Niagara Sailing Club on Grand Island causes over $300,000 in damage

WKBW
Posted at 10:15 AM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 10:15:40-04

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fire officials on Grand Island say a fire at the Niagara Sailing Club caused over $300,000 in damage, Saturday afternoon.

Officials say they responded to reports of heavy smoke and flames engulfing the building around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Crews were able to put the fire under control about an hour later.

According to investigators, the fire caused $200,000 in damage to the structure and $100,000 to the contents, along with about $5,000 to a neighbor's shed.

Nobody was hurt, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

