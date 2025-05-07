'Mode of continuous improvement': People Inc CEO speaks out as facility faces scrutiny after resident's death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The president and CEO of People Inc. is speaking out for the first time as the company faces at least three lawsuits alleging negligence and abuse at some of its facilities.

The most recent claim was filed April 17, just days after a 56-year-old woman died from her injuries from a reported assault at the Town of Tonawanda location.

Daniel Abbotoy, 26, of Niagara Falls is being held by the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities and facing a manslaughter charge in the death of Diana Robinson.

7 News I-Team investigator Ed Drantch spoke with the president and CEO of People Inc., Anne McCaffrey, about this attack and how the organization is making sure everyone inside their facilities stays safe.

"At people inc the safety and security of all of our people is our number one priority. We are always in a mode of continuous improvement and any opportunities we can take to make lives better we look at that and we are in this mode of continuous improvement," McCaffrey said.

Drantch: Has there been anything that has been improved since?

McCaffrey: You know we are always looking at our policies and procedures and training protocols so that's always underway.

The case is due back in court on August 6.

