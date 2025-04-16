Woman dies after reported assault at People Inc. in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A woman has died from her injuries after a reported assault at People Inc. in the Town of Tonawanda on April 1.

According to Town of Tonawanda police, around noon on April 1, officers responded to the report of an unconscious female at People Inc. located at 169 Heritage Road. 56-year-old Diana Robinson of Amherst received life-saving measures at the scene and was transported to ECMC and admitted to the trauma ICU in critical condition.

Police said 26-year-old Daniel Abbotoy of Niagara Falls was also taken to ECMC and arrested for the assault of Robinson. Abbotoy was charged with first-degree assault, arraigned in Town of Tonawanda Court and remanded to the custody of the Erie County Sheriff.

On Wednesday, police announced that Robinson died from her injuries on April 15, and the Erie County District Attorney’s Office is considering filing additional charges.

7 News has reached out to People Inc., we are waiting to hear back.