Niagara Falls man facing manslaughter charge after woman died following assault at People Inc.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man is facing a manslaughter charge after a woman died following an assault at People Inc. in the Town of Tonawanda on April 1.
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 26-year-old Daniel J. Abbotoy was arraigned Monday in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with one count of first-degree manslaughter.
Abbotoy is accused of intentionally causing serious physical injury to another program participant, 56-year-old Diana Robinson of Amherst, who died at ECMC on April 15.
Abbotoy was initially arraigned in Tonawanda Town Court on one count of first-degree assault and was held without bail pending the results of a forensic examination.
The DA said the forensic examination was recently completed and Abbotoy was found not competent to proceed to trial.
According to the district attorney's office, State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens signed a temporary order of commitment on Monday, which requires Abbotoy to remain in the custody of the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities until he is returned to competency.
The case is due back in court on August 6.
7 News reached out to People Inc. when the incident occurred and received the following statement:
"Our deepest sympathies are with the family of a person we serve who recently sustained serious injuries following an incident with a fellow person served. We care deeply for all of those we provide for and take the health and safety of every person we serve very seriously. It is our greatest priority to provide safe and high-quality services every day. To protect the persons involved and their loved ones, People Inc. cannot comment any further while we continue to work closely and cooperate fully with authorities investigating this incident."