Multiple lawsuits filed against People Inc., alleging negligence and abuse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News has discovered that at least three lawsuits have been filed against People Inc. alleging negligence and abuse.

The company has multiple facilities in Western New York, caring for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The three lawsuits have been filed within the last month.



The April 17 lawsuit was filed just two days after a resident, 56-year-old Diana Robinson, died from injuries after a reported assault at People Inc. in the Town of Tonawanda, according to police.

David Wolff is the attorney who filed the April 17 lawsuit against the company. He told me his client was sexually abused by another resident last year at a People Inc. facility in Lancaster.

Wolff said it's unclear if the resident who abused his client knew the severity of the issue, but he alleges staff did not handle the matter properly.

"This was reported to the staff; they were told this is what's going on, this abuse is occurring, and they failed to prevent that abuse from continuing to occur," said Wolff.

Wolff's client is named as "CWNH DOE 19" in the lawsuit. Wolff told me she has Down syndrome and requires significant supervision and care.

"She does not have the life skills or the intellectual ability to be able to prevent unwanted sexual advances," said Wolff. "She relies completely on the safety of People Inc. to take care of her and protect her."

Wolff also claimed that his client was neglected, leading to multiple injuries and verbal abuse by staff. His client's family is who helped file the allegations.

People Inc. sent me this statement in response to the lawsuits:

“While People Inc. cannot comment on litigation, we do, like most large human services organizations, encounter lawsuits periodically. Our efforts throughout our 55 years of serving tens of thousands of people -- including those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, seniors, and the deaf and hard of hearing -- are singularly focused on enriching lives. We are dedicated to providing opportunities for people to thrive and to be treated with acceptance and respect.” People Inc.

I reached out to the New York State Office for People With Development Disabilities, but have not heard back.