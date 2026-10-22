BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo School Board Member Muki Hawkins is facing a sexual harassment lawsuit, accused of quid-pro-quo.

The lawsuit accuses Hawkins of sexually harassing district administrator Arlene Adams and creating a hostile work environment. This claim explains, Hawkins repeatedly showed up unannounced at her office and suggested he could get her promoted.

In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday, lawyers claim the Buffalo Public School district knew about this but did nothing to stop it. The district itself is named in the filing along with the Board of Education.

WATCH: Buffalo School Board facing lawsuit over sexual harassment claims

Buffalo School Board facing lawsuit over sexual harassment claims

In August, the Buffalo Public School board released findings from an independent internal review of sexual harassment allegations made against board member Muki Hawkins, concluding the investigation found "no substantial evidence" of any policy violations.

But this latest lawsuit refutes the findings of that law firm's investigation, explaining:

When the District finally commissioned an investigation, the resulting report adopted Hawkins’s claim that Ms. Adams had “invited” his visits, a theory refuted by the chronology, while omitting the very facts that corroborate her account.

The school district has said in the past it doesn't comment on pending litigation.

WATCH: Second sexual harassment complaint filed against Buffalo School Board member

Second sexual harassment complaint filed against Buffalo School Board member

Hawkins told 7 News, in August, his priorities have not changed.

"Kids. It's always been about the kids, nothing else, so that's always been my focus and that will continue to be my focus," Hawkins said.

In July, former Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Pascal Mubenga and Hawkins were accused of sexual harassment, according to a Notice of Claim filed by the Florestal Law Firm.

Mubenga has since resigned.