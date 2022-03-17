7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: March 18 - March 20

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There will be plenty of events taking place across the region this weekend.

St. Patrick's Day Parade to returns to Delaware Avenue in Buffalo

The St. Patrick's Day Parade on Delaware Avenue in Downtown Buffalo will make its return after it was canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade will take place Sunday at 2 p.m. You can find more information here and here.

Buffalo's 'Old Neighborhood' St. Patrick's Day Parade returns

Buffalo's 'Old Neighborhood' St. Patrick's Day Parade will make its return Saturday after it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade will begin at noon at the Valley Community Center and is expected to be made up of 100 marching units that will wind through the streets of the "Old Neighborhood," including South Park Avenue, Smith, Elk, Hamburg and South Streets. Find more information here and here.

NCCA Men's Basketball Tournament

"March Madness" makes its way to Buffalo's KeyBank Center for the first time since 2017. The action tipped off Thursday and continues on Saturday. You can find more information and tickets here.

Plantasia Garden & Landscape Show

The Plantasia Garden & Landscape Show makes its return to The Fairgrounds in Hamburg after a two-year break due to COVID-19. The show began Thursday and continues through Sunday. You can find more information here and here.

Buffalo Soup Fest at the Broadway Market

After taking a year off due to the pandemic, Buffalo Soup Fest makes its return at a new location with a smaller format and new, no ticket model. The festival, renamed Soup at the Market this year, will be open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Broadway Market. You can find more information here and here.

The Aquarium of Niagara presents "Penguin Days"

The Aquarium of Niagara presents "Penguin Days" at the aquarium Saturday and Sunday. There will be group penguin encounters, demonstrations, hands-on activities, arts and crafts, raffles and prizes. The celebration is included with general admission. You can find more information here.