Buffalo Soup Fest moving to Broadway Market for scaled-down 'Soup at the Market' next month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After taking a year off due to the pandemic, Buffalo Soup Fest is returning this year at new location this March, with a smaller format and new, no ticket model.

The festival, renamed Soup at the Market this year, will be open for one day on March 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Broadway Market in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

Buffalo Common Council member Mitch Nowakowski announced the location and format change on Wednesday morning. Attendees will not need to purchase a ticket to enter, and tickets will not be required to buy soups. Instead, attendees can purchase each soup directly from each vendor.

Nowakowski says 12 local restaurants will participate with one or two soups each. The final lineup has not yet been released. Awards will be given in categories including most creative, most comforting, and best spicy soup.

The festival will also feature live music and Irish dancers. Seasonal vendors that operate during the market's busy Easter season will also be open for attendees.