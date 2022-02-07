Buffalo's 'Old Neighborhood' St. Patrick's Day Parade set to return on March 19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's 'Old Neighborhood' St. Patrick's Day Parade is set to return on March 19 after it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade will begin at noon at the Valley Community Center and is expected to be made up of 100 marching units that will wind through the streets of the "Old Neighborhood," including South Park Avenue, Smith, Elk, Hamburg and South Streets. The grand marshal will be Gene Overdorf and the parade is dedicated to the memory of Paul Fitzpatrick & John Martin.

After the parade the “Hooley” will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Valley Community Center located at 93 Leddy Street and will include

"The Parade and Hooley serve as a fundraiser for the Valley Community Association’s services and programs, which include affordable child care that is nurturing, educational, and stimulating for children ages 6 weeks and up; academic, social, and recreational programming for school age youth; programs and services for senior citizens that promote socialization and wellness; family support services including a food pantry, resume preparation, job search assistance, and help navigating the human service system; community events; and neighborhood beautification projects such as the Buffalo River Fest Park, Mutual Riverfront Park, and Valley Nature Park & Habitat Trail," a release says.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade on Delaware Avenue in Downtown Buffalo is set for March 20.