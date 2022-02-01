St. Patrick's Day Parade to return to Delaware Avenue in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The St. Patrick's Day Parade on Delaware Avenue in Downtown Buffalo will make its return after it was canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the United Irish-American Association (UIAA), the parade will take place March 20 at 2 p.m. in Downtown Buffalo.

"The UIAA along with the City of Buffalo are cautiously optimistic that the Parade will go on as scheduled. Our concerns for the health and safety of both the participants and the viewing public are paramount. We encourage all participants and attendees to follow the COVID protocols recommended by the CDC, New York State, Erie County and the City of Buffalo," the website says.

You can find more information here.