It looks and smells like Spring at PLANTASIA in Hamburg

HAMBURG, NY {WKBW-TV} — PLANTASIA has returned to Hamburg after a two year break because of COVID. The people pleasing event runs through Sunday.

Walk in the door at the Fairgrounds Event Center and you will notice immediately that it looks and smells like Spring. There's a reason for that according to Chris Zeisz, the man who started PLANTASIA two decades ago. "Every single thing here is live plants, fresh mulch, it's all real."

It is Western New York's premiere landscape and gardening event. Chris says "We liken ourselves as the official sponsor of Spring."

Visitors can expect dramatic displays, great gardening ideas and plenty of experts to answer questions. Christie Schmitt of Tripi's Landscaping says "Mostly they ask what kind of plants they are seeing so we have everything labeled."

PLANTASIA showcases more than 100 vendors and daily entertainment. According to Chris "It's gone over well, we didn't know what to expect. It's just neat. it's different than a home show."

More information available at their Website