7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: January 14 - January 16

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The big event for most this weekend is the Buffalo Bills game, but there is still plenty happening across the region.

Buffalo Bills Wild Card matchup against the New England Patriots

The Buffalo Bills will host the team's first home playoff game at full capacity since December 1996 on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. You can find more information on the game here, tickets here and a public safety message from the Erie County Sheriff's Office here.

Buffalo Bandits take on the Georgia Swarm

The Buffalo Bandits are set to hit the turf Friday night against the Georgia Swarm. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. but will now be played Friday at 7:30 p.m. after it was announced that the Bills would take on the New England Patriots Saturday. You can find more information here.

Aquarium of Niagara celebrates the 716 with discounted admission

The Aquarium of Niagara announced it will celebrate the 716 with discounted admission Saturday through Monday. The aquarium will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and it will offer $7.16 off full-priced admission. The discounted admission fees will be as follows: adults: $12.79, children (3-12 years old): $7.79, seniors (60+): $10.79, infants (2 & under): FREE. You can find more information here.

Town of Tonawanda Winterfest 2022

The Town of Tonawanda Winterfest began Thursday and continues through Monday. You can find a full list of events here.

YMCA Buffalo Niagara “Y on the Fly” in Buffalo

YMCA Buffalo Niagara partners with the SPCA Serving Erie County for this weekend's "Y on the Fly." It will take place at the Resource Council of WNY, located at 347 East Ferry Street in Buffalo from 10:00 – 11:30 am on Saturday. "The education program will give kids the opportunity to learn more about the SPCA and their impact in the community. The SPCA will also bring an animal guest with them as part of the program," a release says. You can find more information here.

Visit the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

With temperatures expected to be near zero Saturday and rebound Sunday, the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens could be a nice place to visit. You can find more information here.