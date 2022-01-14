Erie County Sheriff's Office issues public safety message ahead of Buffalo Bills playoff game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has issued a public safety message ahead of the Buffalo Bills playoff game against the New England Patriots Saturday night.

The forecast calls for temperatures close to zero and wind chills below zero. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in place from 6 p.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Saturday for all of WNY. You can find the latest forecast here.

Before you zip up and head to the Bills game on Saturday, make sure you know what you can and cannot bring into Highmark Stadium. You can also find some tips on what clothing is best to wear here.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia is calling on those headed to the game to take protective measures and recognize the signs of hypothermia and issued the following public safety message:

Clothing:



Wear warm and insulating layers of clothing with a wicking layer next to the skin;

Wear waterproof apparel and avoid cotton layers next to the skin;

Protect your extremities with proper footwear, head and face coverings, and gloves or mittens to help mitigate frostbite;

Have lots of disposable hand and feet warmers.

Recognizing the signs of hypothermia:



Shivering;

Slurred speech;

Confusion & loss of coordination;

Drowsiness or exhaustion;

If anyone experiences these symptoms, they should immediately get inside a warm area.

The alcohol effect:

