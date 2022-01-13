For the Bills game, leave the electric jacket at home

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Temperatures are forecasted to be in the single digits on Saturday when the Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots in the first round of the NFL Playoffs.

Before you zip up and head to the Bills game on Saturday, make sure you know what you can and cannot bring into Highmark Stadium. Battery-operated clothing is prohibited at the stadium, that includes electric hats, gloves, socks and jackets.

Randy Grey has been a Bills season ticket holder since 2007. He will be doing his best to stay warm, on Saturday, even without electric clothes.

“I know some of my guys at my tailgate, they're hunters and that's when they really use it, their electric jackets and their electric gloves, “said Grey. “I know a couple other guys who are bummed that the stadium doesn't allow those.”

While Highmark Stadium doesn’t allow battery operated clothing, other NFL stadiums do. They’re allowed at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. It’s not allowed at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, nor MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

A spokesperson with the Bills says season ticket holders should ask their season ticket representative if they have any questions about the policy.