A cold game makes thermal underwear a hot commodity

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Have you heard?

The weather on Saturday, the same day the Bills play the Patriots in the playoffs, will be cold.

Bills fans are certainly getting their AFC East Championship swag at The BFLO Store off Transit Avenue in Clarence.

“January can be a drag but when the Bills are in the playoffs, boy, it changed the whole atmosphere,” said Nathan Mroz, the owner of the BLFO Store.

“It’s crazy people are coming in like mad,” said Sarah Beckwith, at Gear for Adventure in Hamburg.

The color of the clothing matters little at this outdoor adventure store, Bills fans there were just trying to get clothes to stay warm.

“We don't have snow, so people don't think they need layers,” said Beckwith. “But the Bills game has changed all that.”

The store started running out of certain sizes of thermal clothing because of the upcoming game. It's A key layer to staying warm in the cold.

“You want to make sure that it's never cotton. Cotton kills. But wool is a really good temperature regulator, and it traps heat really well,” added Beckwith.

The Bills are back-to-back AFC East Champions. Fans will need to bundle up when rooting them on at Highmark Stadium.