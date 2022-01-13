Few snow showers Thursday before the big chill arrives

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — WNY stays in the 30s with a light breeze on Thursday with a rain/snow mix later in the afternoon switching to snow in the evening as temperatures begin to drop into the evening. Temperatures tumble into the teens on Friday as arctic air sinks across WNY throughout the day. Saturday will struggle to make it to double digits and then slips into the singles by gametime with a light breeze pushing wind chills to -5F during the game in Orchard Park. Sunday returns to the 20s with some sunshine. Sunday night into Monday an east coast storm system will bring area wide snow to WNY. Be ready for travel to be impacted.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. rain and snow, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Flurries, near 15.

AFTERNOON: Chilly, upper teens.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Flurries, low 2.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 10.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 0.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 20s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow Showers, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow Showers, upper 20s.

