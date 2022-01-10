Buffalo Bandits game scheduled for Saturday now moved to Friday due to Buffalo Bills game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bandits announced the game scheduled for Saturday against the Georgia Swarm has now been moved to Friday due to the Buffalo Bills playoff game.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. but will now be played Friday at 7:30 p.m. after it was announced that the Bills would take on the New England Patriots Saturday at 8:15 p.m. at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

According to the team, tickets purchased for Saturday can be used for entry at the game on Friday night. For further questions and information, you can contact Account Services at 716-855-4100 or by email at Account.Services@sabres.com.

The Bandits will host "The Office Night" which will put a spotlight on the popular sitcom. There is a special ticket offer available here.

Buffalo is off to a 3-0 start and sits atop the East. In the three games played the Bandits have outscored their opponents by a combined score of 40-23.