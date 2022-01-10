Buffalo Bills to play New England Patriots in playoffs for first time since 1966

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills will play their bitter rival in the New England Patriots in the wild card round of the playoffs in their first postseason meeting since December 4, 1966.

The Bills will host the Patriots at 8:15 on Saturday, January 15 following a Las Vegas Raiders win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the final game of the regular season.

These two teams last met in the regular season, the Bills beat the Patriots 33-21 in Foxborough, when Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes along with 314 yards in the win.

The last time the Bills and Patriots played in Orchard Park, the Patriots won 14-10 despite three passing attempts from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

The Bills have won four straight heading into the postseason, while the Patriots have lost three of their last four, including that December 26 game against the Bills.