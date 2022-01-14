With plenty of Bills playoff tickets available right now, make sure you use caution before you buy

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several tickets are still available for Saturday's wild card game between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, but before you decide to purchase a ticket, you should be cautious so you don't fall victim to a scam.

A note about ticket sales for tomorrow's game! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/NbWSQbPMd1 — Highmark Stadium (@HighmarkStadm) January 14, 2022

The Buffalo Bills recommend that you purchase tickets from Ticketmaster which is their authorized seller, but there are other safe sites you can use on the secondary market.

Ticket prices for Saturday’s Buffalo Bills-New England Patriots wild card game are going up from earlier in the week. Here’s a breakdown of cheapest tickets per site with fees. @Ticketmaster: $49@TickPick: $56@StubHub: $59@SeatGeek: $64#BillsMafia @WKBW — Paul Ross (@RealPaulRoss) January 14, 2022

"When you buy these tickets you want to make sure if it is only digital, they aren't handing you a paper ticket," said Melanie McGovern, Communications Director of the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York. "You want to make sure you can check the venue, for the Bills game at Highmark Stadium, you want to know sections, rows, seat numbers, a lot of fake tickets have fake section, row, and seat numbers on it, so you want to make sure."

While people sell their tickets on places like Facebook and Craigslist, McGovern says you should be careful before giving someone money right away, and see if you can find the tickets you want from a trusted vendor.

The Better Business Bureau also says you should check what a site's refund policy is before you purchase a ticket.

"You definitely want to do your homework before you put in your credit card information and you end up getting stuck with a ticket that is fake, or one that you cannot use," McGovern said.

The National Association of Ticket Brokers has a list of trusted vendors you can check out here.