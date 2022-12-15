7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: December 16 - December 18

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Looking to get out and do something in Western New York this weekend? Here are seven things you can do.

Buffalo Bills take on the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. This is the second matchup of the year between the two teams, the Dolphins won the Week 3 matchup in Miami 21-19. This is a pivotal matchup between the two teams as the Bills are currently 10-3 and in first place in the AFC East and the Dolphins are 8-5 and in second place in the division. Weather will be a factor as lake effect snow is expected over Orchard Park Saturday afternoon/evening. If you do not plan on heading out to the stadium you can watch right here on 7ABC with pregame coverage from Matt Bové and the 7 Sports team beginning at 7:30 p.m. You can find more information here.

Vidler's 5 & 10 to celebrate 50th anniversary of East Aurora Carolcade

Vidler's 5 & 10 announced it will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the East Aurora Carolcade on Saturday. The carolcade will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Main Street in front of the store. You can find more information here and here.

Procrastinators Holiday Market at Buffalo RiverWorks

The Procrastinators Holiday Market will take place at Buffalo RiverWorks on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be gifts, crafts, apparel and more. You can find more information here.

Stony Brook Legendary Lights in Lancaster

Stony Brook Legendary Lights turned on for the season on November 24 and shine nightly from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. through January 1. Families have been enjoying the drive-thru and/or walkable light show for 15 years. This year's proceeds benefit The Evan Wood Fund, which helps Oishei Children's Hospital provide comfort and care to chronically ill children and their families. You can find more information here.

Musicians of Buffalo come together for special Christmas concert

Members of Musicians of Buffalo, or MOB for short, are gearing up for their annual Christmas rocks concert on Friday at The Stage. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. It's an event that benefits the Music is Art organization. You can find more information here.

Dinosaur Adventure at Buffalo Niagara Convention Center

Dinosaur Adventure organizers say the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center will be transformed into a prehistoric exhibit this weekend. The event will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. You an find more information here.