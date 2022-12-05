How to watch the Buffalo Bills Week 15 matchup against the Miami Dolphins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are set to take on the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Saturday at 8:15 p.m.

The game will air on NFL Network, but for those in the Buffalo market, you can watch on 7ABC with pregame coverage from Matt Bové and the 7 Sports team beginning at 7:30 p.m. and kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. There will also be live coverage following the game on 7ABC.

This is the second matchup of the year between the two teams. The Dolphins won the Week 3 matchup in Miami 21-19.

The Bills are currently 10-3 and in first place in the AFC East and the Dolphins are 8-5 and in second place in the division. The Bills can clinch a playoff spot with a win.