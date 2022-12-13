Musicians of Buffalo come together for special Christmas concert

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo hits a home run when it comes to its 'home-grown' talent.

Members of Musicians of Buffalo or MOB for short are gearing up for their annual Christmas rocks concert.

WKBW Musicians of Buffalo.

It takes place Friday at The Stage in Williamsville — an event that benefits the Goo Goo Dolls Robby Takac's Music is Art organization.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley had a chance to attend a rehearsal with three musicians, who despite national fame, always love a Buffalo concert.

The famous bass-playing fingers of Buffalo native Billy Sheehan started his music career in Buffalo in the 70s and 80s when the music scene was hot in a group called Talas.

WKBW Buffalo native Billy Sheehan.

“It was a huge scene here back in the day. There were just hundreds and hundreds of clubs and everybody was playing all of the time and it was a bustling huge music scene — a lot of great talent,” reflected Sheehan. “We just played thousands of gigs — literally one time we did three gigs in one day. It's so great to be back here and see so many of my old friends.”

WKBW Talas.

Billy grew to national fame with more than 50 years of playing the globe, performing in Mr. Big and with David Lee Roth, Niacin, and The Winery Dogs living in L.A. and now Nashville.

But Billy's bond with two other Buffalo musicians, singer Jessie Galante and guitarist Bobby Lebel was what inspired them to create Musicians of Buffalo and seven years ago they began this Christmas concert with proceeds benefiting Music is Art.

WKBW Singer Jessie Galante.

“I just got goosebumps because people are already — because of the holidays — this is like the icing on the cake to have a beautiful concert with Christmas music — glorious horns as well,” Galante remarked. “It's really heartwarming especially around the holidays when everybody's spirits are lifted and it lifts ours too — it makes us feel good.”

Jessie is well known for her early success with the Buffalo band Actor. She was also in L.A. but is now back home. Bobby came to Buffalo in the ’80s, performing with a band called the road.

WKBW Guitarist Bobby Lebel.

We met at his home studio in Williamsville where the three were rehearsing for Friday's concert.

The quality of their work is just incredible.

“People I knew in L.A. would say man the east coast musicians — Buffalo musicians — there's a real difference,” Lebel replied.

Lebel says he was glad to move back to the Buffalo area because it’s the people that make a big difference.

WKBW Inside Lebel's home music studio.

“In L.A. I just didn't know my neighbors — I tried to get to know them because I'm that kind of a person — you know you just never meet them or they were never home, but here the people it's incredible!” Lebel declared.

All three tell me Buffalo is where they learned so much about work ethic, music, and responding to audiences. Sheehan says during his early days of playing the bar scene in Buffalo, he would sit at tables in between sets to talk with the audience.

WKBW Billy Sheehan, Jessie Galante & Bobby Lebel, Musicians of Buffalo.

“We were so connected with the audience — in between, we could sit down and say 'how did you like the new song?’ Ahh okay, we drop it,” laughed Sheehan. "That connection of the audience was ingrained in me early on here and with the fine people of Buffalo and Western New York area. It served me very, very well.” "You heard it here first on 7 news,” responded Lebel.

⁦.⁦@BillyonBass⁩ ⁦@JessieGalante⁩ & Bobby Lebel getting ready for The Musicians of Buffalo Christmas concert this Friday night at The Stage in Williamsville. Proceeds to benefit ⁦@MusicIsArtBflo⁩ ⁦@RobbyTakac⁩. ⁦@WKBW⁩ pic.twitter.com/oTjNAjbQuf — Eileen Buckley (@eileenwkbw) December 13, 2022

Friday night's Musicians of Buffalo will feature other Buffalo musicians, Christmas classics, and classic rock and will end with everyone singing Silent Night. The concert starts at 8 p.m., but doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 presale or $35 at door.

