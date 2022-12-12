Dinosaur Adventure set to take over Buffalo Niagara Convention Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dinosaur Adventure organizers say the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center will be transformed into a prehistoric exhibit this weekend.

The event will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"As part of the Dinosaur Adventure, children of all ages will enjoy a variety of dino-mite activities. Experience the thrill of a realistic fossil search, race in Jurassic jeeps, bounce around in prehistoric themed obstacle courses, ride your favorite dinosaurs, and more! PLUS, the whole family will enjoy our live entertainment," a release says.

According to organizers, guests can expect the average adventure to last between two to three hours.

Tickets are limited and sold on a per-day, per-hour basis.

